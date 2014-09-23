Fork over 10-cents more per gallon for E-10 gasoline

By Don Bishop

You're paying more for gasoline today around Tulsa.

Quiktrip raised the price for E-10 unleaded by a dime Thursday.

The price is now $2.09 per gallon.

Other retailers are holding out, but maybe not for long.

The Flying-J on East Admiral Place at 129 East Avenue is 4-cents cheaper than at most Quiktrips.

Oil prices on Wall Street are down 29-cents to $53.77 per barrel.

Oil was $61 per barrel a year ago.