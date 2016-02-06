Follow us on

Posted: 9:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017

Flu death numbers continue to rise in Oklahoma

There has been an uptick lately

Flu shot
By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

More bad news regarding the flu in Oklahoma. 

It was announced on Thursday, five more Oklahomans have died of the flu.  KRMG has learned since Sept. 1, more than 1000 people have contracted the flu. 

The virus doesn't seem to be slowing down either.  Over the last seven days, 209 patients went to the hospital with the flu.

Oklahomans are advised to wash their hands multiple times throughout the day.  Also, if you feel ill, stay home.  It's not worth getting your co-workers sick as well. 

KRMG will continue to update the story throughout the flu season.

