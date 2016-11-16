Follow us on

Posted: 5:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

Florida woman accused of throwing tampon at police officer

Gavel
By The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. —

A Florida woman has been charged after police say she hit an officer with a tampon.

Local news outlets report that 28-year-old Tacora Fields was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

A police report says Fields was involved in a fight when a St. Petersburg police officer responded.

Police say Fields threatened to hit the officer with her tampon. Authorities say Fields then removed the feminine hygiene product and threw it at the officer, hitting him in the shoulder.

Police say Fields tried to flee the scene, but the officer used a stun gun on her and she was taken into custody. It's unclear if she has an attorney.

