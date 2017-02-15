Veteran beaten after trying to stop men from abusing turtle

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 | Posted: 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017
By Cox Media Group
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. —
A disabled Navy veteran was beaten up by three people as he tried to stop them from abusing a turtle in Daytona Beach, Florida, police said.
Garry Blough Jr. suffered a swollen eye out of which he can barely see and a bump on the back of his head in the attack, but he said he knew he had to do something when he saw two men abusing the animal.
“You don’t hit a woman, you don’t hit a child and you don’t hit an animal around me,” he said. “I won’t stand for it. That’s not right.”Blough said he saw the men picking up the animal and smashing it into the ground outside his Daytona Beach apartment complex on Tuesday.
He said he, his wife and young daughter witnessed the attack.
“They’re seeing that, and plus, there are eight other children in the neighborhood all watching this, and they’re all in tears,” he said. “Every kid is crying.”
Police identified the three suspects as Ryan Ponder, 23, Johnnie Beveritt, 18, and Alfred Chico, 16.
">February 15, 2017
Daytona Beach PD say 3 men beat a disabled navy veteran who tried to stop them from torturing and killing a turtle pic.twitter.com/PrXJtcrp6w— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv)pic.twitter.com/PrXJtcrp6w— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) February 15, 2017
Daytona Beach PD say 3 men beat a disabled navy veteran who tried to stop them from torturing and killing a turtle
Blough said he told his wife to call police when the suspects said they would not stop hurting the turtle.
Blough said the trio turned their fury on him and began punching his face.
As more neighbors heard the commotion and came outside, the three ran off, but police picked them up down the road.
“How are they going to be as fathers if they’re doing this to animals at their age?” said Blough.
Ponder, Beveritt and Chicoa are charged with battery and cruelty to an animal.
Ponder and Beveritt are being held on $15,000 bonds at the Volusia County Jail.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}