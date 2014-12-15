Man with suspended license drives lawnmower instead

By Palm Beach Post

A Florida man got creative with transportation after his license was suspended.

>> Read more trending news

David Dixon, of Fort Pierce, allegedly ran a stop sign on his lawnmower when he struck another vehicle. Dixon, 54, left the scene on his mower, but returned on a bicycle, TC Palm reported.

.@OffTheBeatTweet reports a man on a lawnmower (yes, a lawnmower) was arrested for driving with a suspended license. https://t.co/EWzDQUCc0Epic.twitter.com/TyhsuTVHjO — TCPalm (@TCPalm) . @OffTheBeatTweet reports a man on a lawnmower (yes, a lawnmower) was arrested for driving with a suspended license. https://t.co/EWzDQUCc0Epic.twitter.com/TyhsuTVHjO— TCPalm (@TCPalm) February 28, 2017

">February 28, 2017

“It appeared Dixon was not aware that he could not use a motorized lawnmower as a mode of transportation with a suspended driver license,” the police reports states.

Dixon was charged driving while license suspended.

Read more at the TC Palm.