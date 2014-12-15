Follow us on

Updated: 9:22 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 | Posted: 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Man with suspended license drives lawnmower instead

By Palm Beach Post

FORT PIERCE, Fl —

A Florida man got creative with transportation after his license was suspended.

David Dixon, of Fort Pierce, allegedly ran a stop sign on his lawnmower when he struck another vehicle. Dixon, 54,  left the scene on his mower, but returned on a bicycle, TC Palm reported. 

">February 28, 2017

“It appeared Dixon was not aware that he could not use a motorized lawnmower as a mode of transportation with a suspended driver license,” the police reports states. 

Dixon was charged driving while license suspended.

