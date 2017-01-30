Follow us on

Posted: 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

Man in SpongeBob outfit breaks into home, stands over sleeping woman

Patrick and Squidward not seen

steven kirklan
Steven Charles Kirkland, 32, was arrested and charged with burglary, loitering and prowling and trespassing. (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

By Cox Media Group

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. —

He doesn’t live in a pineapple, nor does he live under the sea, but a Florida man wearing a SpongeBob Square Pants outfit is accused of breaking into a house and standing over a sleeping woman on Monday.

Steven Charles Kirkland, 32, was arrested and charged with burglary, loitering and prowling and trespassing, according to St. Petersburg Police.

The victim, who had been sleeping on a couch in her home, called police after she woke to find Kirkland standing over her dressed in a SpongeBob outfit.  Before police could arrive, Kirkland ran off. Nearly a half-hour later, he was spotted outside of another home in the area looking through a window at a woman getting dressed, police said.

Police chased Kirkland, and he attempted to hide inside a trash can, but he was arrested. 

The St. Petersburg native was also wanted for an incident exposure charge and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under the age of 12. Those charges stemmed from incidents earlier this month.

Kirkland is currently being held at Pinellas County Jail.

