Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

STORM CENTER

Ice Storm Warning and Freezing Rain Advisories issued for Green Country.

Updated: 7:39 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 | Posted: 2:01 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

Man run over by girlfriend at strip club put in coma

Man has multiple skull fractures

Amara Stockard
(Brevard County Sheriff's Office via Palm Beach Post)

Related

Police bust alleged escort service being run next to police station
Police: 'Black Lives Matter' note on Krispy Kreme box 'egregious'
Joe Biden wipes away tears as Obama surprises him with nation's highest civilian honor
Rosie O’Donnell calls for martial law ahead of Trump’s inauguration
Chargers reveal new logo before move to Los Angeles; fans react

By Cox Media Group

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. —

A woman in West Melbourne, Florida, faces jail time after running over her boyfriend twice outside a strip club on New Year’s Day, according to Brevard County deputies 

>> Read more trending stories 

Amara Stockard, 24, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and driving under the influence, TC Palm reports. 

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Stockard crying over her boyfriend while he was lying on the road unconscious. Stockard hit him so hard that there were remnants of the man’s shirt stuck in her car’s grille, according to TC Palm.

The victim was sent to the hospital with two skull fractures and had to be put into a medically-induced coma, according to police. 

Investigators later discovered that Stockard knocked her boyfriend onto the hood of her car and then turned around and ran over a curb to hit him again. 

Deputies said while they interviewed Stockard, she appeared intoxicated and told them she got into an argument with him “over the fact that she would smile during the night,” TC Palm reports. 

Stockard remains in Brevard County Jail with a $66,000 bond. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 