Floods destroy historic sequoia tree

A California landmark that stood for more than a century is no more.

Flooding in California brought down the giant sequoia that was known as "pioneer cabin," ABC News reported.

The tree was so large that in the 1880s the tree was hollowed out to allow cars to drive through it. Recently, only hikers were allowed to walk through the archway, the San Francisco Gate reported.

In photos posted by the Calaveras Big Trees Association, the historic marker still stands covered in splinters from the tree.

The Pioneer Cabin tree has fallen! This iconic and still living tree - the tunnel tree - enchanted many visitors. The storm was just too much for it. Thank you, Jim Allday, for the word and the photos. Posted by Calaveras Big Trees Association on Sunday, January 8, 2017

Past visitors to the tree shared their photos in the association's post in memory of what used to be.

A volunteer in the park said the tree came down Sunday afternoon, only a few hours after visitors walked through it. Jim Allday said the tree shattered when it hit the ground, the San Francisco Gate reported.

And why exactly it came down isn't known, Allday speculated it was because the giant sequoia's roots only went two to four feet deep and recent flooding.

Another volunteer said the tree had been weakening and had been leaning for several days, adding that it was "barely alive" and had only one branch at the top that was alive before it fell.