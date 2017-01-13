Flight attendant saves girl from human trafficking

By Steve Berg

A story about a flight attendant saving a girl from human trafficking is shedding light on how airlines often play a critical role in stopping the crime.

Alaska Airlines flight attendant Sheila Frederick told NBC News it happened on a flight to last year's Super Bowl, where she spotted the disheveled girl traveling with an older man who wouldn't let the girl speak.

Frederick left a note in the plane's restroom, the girl wrote back that she needed help, and when the plane landed, Frederick had police waiting to arrest the man.

She says flight attendants get special training on how to spot possible trafficking victims, and says trafficking happens more during big events like the Super Bowl.