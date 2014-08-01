First two homicides on books in 2017

By Don Bishop

Tulsa has two homicides as the new year begins.

A man was found shot to death around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the Victory Christian School parking lot near 7700 South Lewis Avenue.

Tulsa police say he had been shot several times.

Another man was found shot at the Riverview Park Apartments near 2300 South Jackson Avenue.

We're told the victim had been trying to stop an argument when someone started shooting.

Several witnesses to the shooting were being interviewed by police.

A woman also was wounded during the shooting, but she is expected to recover.