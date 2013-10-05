First homicide victim for 2017 identified

By Don Bishop

Tulsa's first homicide victim for the new year has been identified along with victim number 82 for last year.

Jeffrey Gooden was shot near 23rd and Jackson on Sunday when he had gotten into a fight over his daughter being outdoors with no shoes and other residents making comments about it.

Gooden died at the hospital.

32-year old Perry Wallace was found dead from several gunshot wounds behind the busses at Victory Christian Center near 77th and Lewis on New Year's day.

Video from the Center did not show a suspect good enough for identification.

Wallace is the 82nd homicide victim in 2016.

If you have helpful information for police, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.