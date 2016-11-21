Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017

Firefighters say goodbye to one of their own

He died in a vehicle crash

Fire truck
Scott Barbour/Getty Images
File photo

By Michael Purdy

Leach, Okla. —

KRMG told you about a Leach volunteer firefighter, who died in a crash back on Feb. 22, while on his way to a house fire.  

On Saturday, firefighters from all over came together to honor Mike Russell's life.  

Russell's step-son tells us the community has lost a special man.  

"He's my step-dad, but he's just like my real dad," the step-son said.  "Probably the best man I knew.  So selfless."

It's believed the crash was caused by heavy fog.  No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.    

Russell was 68-years-old.  

