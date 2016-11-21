Firefighters say goodbye to one of their own

By Michael Purdy

KRMG told you about a Leach volunteer firefighter, who died in a crash back on Feb. 22, while on his way to a house fire.

On Saturday, firefighters from all over came together to honor Mike Russell's life.

Russell's step-son tells us the community has lost a special man.

"He's my step-dad, but he's just like my real dad," the step-son said. "Probably the best man I knew. So selfless."

It's believed the crash was caused by heavy fog. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Russell was 68-years-old.