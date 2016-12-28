Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
A company that manufactures airplane parts in Cleveland, Oklahoma exploded Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters said two men were inside working on the floor when it happened. They suffered burns all over their bodies and were taken to Tulsa hospitals for treatment.
Firefighters worked for hours to put the flames out at ICES Corporation, one of Cleveland’s largest employers.
We’re told the fire was out by 9 p.m. Tuesday, but a brief flare-up happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Fire marshals will work to determine the cause of the explosion.
No word yet on what’s next for a few dozen employees of the company.
Firefighters said the building is likely a total loss.
