Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016

Fire investigators work to determine cause of Pawnee County explosion

Two men burned in the fire

View Larger
Explosion at ICES Corporation in Cleveland, Oklahoma
Fox23 News
Explosion at ICES Corporation in Cleveland, Oklahoma

Related

Police report spike in Tulsa robberies
Winter weather update for the Tulsa area
Leon Russell dead at 74
Mistrial declared in former TPD murder trial
Get the KRMG app!

By Skyler Cooper

A company that manufactures airplane parts in Cleveland, Oklahoma exploded Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters said two men were inside working on the floor when it happened. They suffered burns all over their bodies and were taken to Tulsa hospitals for treatment.

Firefighters worked for hours to put the flames out at ICES Corporation, one of Cleveland’s largest employers.

We’re told the fire was out by 9 p.m. Tuesday, but a brief flare-up happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire marshals will work to determine the cause of the explosion.

No word yet on what’s next for a few dozen employees of the company.

Firefighters said the building is likely a total loss.

More here

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 