Female suspected in two armed robberies

By Don Bishop

One woman may be responsible for two armed robberies.

The first victim was robbed Tuesday around 11:42 p.m. near 5600 South Troost Avenue, but he refused to give her his vehicle.

"He was approached by a black female who produced a firearm. She demanded some valuables from him," TPD Corporal Ian Adair said.

Minutes later, another man was robbed on a church parking lot near 1400 East 71.

After the robbery ,the woman told the victim to start walking and not to look back.

The 20-year old suspect has not been arrested.