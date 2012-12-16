Female suspected in two armed robberies

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:33 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016
By Don Bishop
One woman may be responsible for two armed robberies.
The first victim was robbed Tuesday around 11:42 p.m. near 5600 South Troost Avenue, but he refused to give her his vehicle.
"He was approached by a black female who produced a firearm. She demanded some valuables from him," TPD Corporal Ian Adair said.
Minutes later, another man was robbed on a church parking lot near 1400 East 71.
After the robbery ,the woman told the victim to start walking and not to look back.
The 20-year old suspect has not been arrested.
