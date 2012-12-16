Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 4:33 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

Female suspected in two armed robberies

TPD: Suspect told victim 'start walking and don't look back'

View Larger
Tulsa police logo

By Don Bishop

One woman may be responsible for two armed robberies.

The first victim was robbed Tuesday around 11:42 p.m. near 5600 South Troost Avenue, but he refused to give her his vehicle.

"He was approached by a black female who produced a firearm. She demanded some valuables from him," TPD Corporal Ian Adair said.  

Minutes later, another man was robbed on a church parking lot near 1400 East 71.

After the robbery ,the woman told the victim to start walking and not to look back.

The 20-year old suspect has not been arrested.

