Female student reportedly attacked at Oklahoma school

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017
Oklahoma City, Okla. —
An Oklahoma 15-year-old was recently charged with kidnapping and forcible oral sodomy.
This comes after a recent incident inside a campus bathroom at Capitol Hill High School.
An Oklahoma City newspaper reports Keishon Robinson is accused of dragging a 15-year-old female student into the boy's bathroom. He then allegedly locked the both of them inside a stall.
The incident reportedly happened back on Jan. 27.
No word on if there were any witnesses to what happened.
We will continue to update the story as more information comes into the newsroom.
