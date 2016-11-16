Follow us on

Posted: 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

Female student reportedly attacked at Oklahoma school

15-year-old student has been charged

Gavel
Youtube.com
Gavel

By Michael Purdy

Oklahoma City, Okla. —

An Oklahoma 15-year-old was recently charged with kidnapping and forcible oral sodomy.

This comes after a recent incident inside a campus bathroom at Capitol Hill High School.  

An Oklahoma City newspaper reports Keishon Robinson is accused of dragging a 15-year-old female student into the boy's bathroom.  He then allegedly locked the both of them inside a stall.  

The incident reportedly happened back on Jan. 27. 

No word on if there were any witnesses to what happened.

We will continue to update the story as more information comes into the newsroom.

