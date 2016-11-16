Female student reportedly attacked at Oklahoma school

By Michael Purdy

An Oklahoma 15-year-old was recently charged with kidnapping and forcible oral sodomy.

This comes after a recent incident inside a campus bathroom at Capitol Hill High School.

An Oklahoma City newspaper reports Keishon Robinson is accused of dragging a 15-year-old female student into the boy's bathroom. He then allegedly locked the both of them inside a stall.

The incident reportedly happened back on Jan. 27.

No word on if there were any witnesses to what happened.

