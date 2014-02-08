Female ejected 30 feet, dies at scene

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Mayes County, Okla. —
A 28-year-old woman is dead, following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday in Mayes County.
The collision happened on a county road, one mile east of Pryor.
"Vehicle one was westbound on a county road, lost control, departed the roadway left, traveled approximately 83 feet and started rolling an undetermined amount of times for an additional 73 feet," Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. "Vehicle one then came to rest. Driver (Ashley Ward) was ejected during the rolling of the vehicle."
Ward was reportedly ejected approximately 30 feet.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers say nobody else was involved in the incident and the crash is still under investigation.
