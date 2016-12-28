By Don Bishop

Witnesses help Tulsa police arrest a man accused of stabbing a woman to death at a motel.

The 60-year old victim died Tuesday after she was attacked at the Extended Stay Motel near 41st and Memorial.

She was able to identify the suspect to witnesses.

26-year old Jose Rivera Chavez was arrested after he was chased down by those witnesses in the area.

Police have no motive for the stabbing, but we're told the suspect and the victim had been staying together at the motel.