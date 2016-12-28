Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 12:26 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016

Female is 81st homicide for 2016

TPD: Victim stabbed to death at motel

Jose Rivera-Chavez
Courtesy Tulsa County Jail
Jose Rivera-Chavez

By Don Bishop

Witnesses help Tulsa police arrest a man accused of stabbing a woman to death at a motel.

The 60-year old victim died Tuesday after she was attacked at the Extended Stay Motel near 41st and Memorial.

She was able to identify the suspect to witnesses.

26-year old Jose Rivera Chavez was arrested after he was chased down by those witnesses in the area.

Police have no motive for the stabbing, but we're told the suspect and the victim had been staying together at the motel.

