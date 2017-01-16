Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 11:19 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | Posted: 11:57 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

FBI arrest wife of Pulse nightclub shooter

Many wonder why it took so long

Police block entrance of Pulse shooter's home
FORT PIERCE, FL - JUNE 12: Police block the entrance to the apartment building where shooting suspect Omar Mateen is believed to have lived on June 12, 2016 in Fort Pierce, Florida. The mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida killed at least 50 people and injured 53 others in what is the deadliest mass shooting in the country's history. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Related

Toby Keith: I won't apologize for Trump inauguration performance
Trip to Disney World helps unravel Army veteran's $300,000 disability fraud, officials say
Video shows dog standing on trailer of car on busy interstate
FBI arrest wife of Pulse nightclub shooter
Watch: Massive gator spotted at Florida reserve

By Brianna Chambers

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca —

Noor Salman, the wife of Omar Mateen, was arrested by the FBI on Monday.

>> Read more trending stories 

Mateen was responsible for the shooting rampage at Pulse nightclub in Orlando on June 12, 2016, which left 49 people dead. 

Salman was arrested at her home near San Francisco in connection with the mass shooting, The New York Times reported.

Salman faces charges of obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting the attempted provision of material support to a foreign terrorist organization, ABC News reported.

She is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 