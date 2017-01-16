FBI arrest wife of Pulse nightclub shooter

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Noor Salman, the wife of Omar Mateen, was arrested by the FBI on Monday.
Mateen was responsible for the shooting rampage at Pulse nightclub in Orlando on June 12, 2016, which left 49 people dead.
Salman was arrested at her home near San Francisco in connection with the mass shooting, The New York Times reported.
Salman faces charges of obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting the attempted provision of material support to a foreign terrorist organization, ABC News reported.
She is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
