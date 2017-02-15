Father accused of abusing 12-year-old

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
A 31-year-old man was taken into custody this week after being accused of child abuse.
The abuse reportedly happened at a residence on East 20th Street.
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly struck in the face by her father and received a visible swollen contusion. She had to be taken to the emergency room to be treated.
Tulsa police arrested 31-year-old Tarrant Canady and he was talkative while being questioned.
"He made mirandized statements that he has a dark side," police said. "The defendant admitted to possibly causing the injury to his daughter because they were struggling and he took it too far."
Canady was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a count of child abuse by injury.
[Information from arrest and booking report]
