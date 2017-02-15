Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

Father accused of abusing 12-year-old

He admitted to having 'a dark side'

View Larger
Canady
Canady

Related

Tulsa police investigate latest child abuse case
Oklahoma grandmother pleaded guilty to child abuse
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody this week after being accused of child abuse.

The abuse reportedly happened at a residence on East 20th Street.

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly struck in the face by her father and received a visible swollen contusion.  She had to be taken to the emergency room to be treated.

Tulsa police arrested 31-year-old Tarrant Canady and he was talkative while being questioned. 

"He made mirandized statements that he has a dark side," police said.  "The defendant admitted to possibly causing the injury to his daughter because they were struggling and he took it too far."

Canady was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a count of child abuse by injury.

 

[Information from arrest and booking report]

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 