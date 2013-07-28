Fatal shooting victim found at park

By Don Bishop

A man dies after getting shot several times near 31st and Garnett at Norberg Park.

We're told the victim was found around 7 p.m. Sunday.

A gun was found at the scene.

Police are looking for a possible black SUV that left after the shooting.

The victim and the suspect may have fired shots at each other.

Police may know the victim's identity because of tattoos on his body, but no name has been released.