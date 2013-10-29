Follow us on

Pedestrian hit and killed on Sheridan at Creek Turnpike

    Posted: 6:13 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

    Fatal auto pedestrian accident at 9500 South Sheridan

    Road closed by TPD

    Crime scene tape
    By Don Bishop

    Tulsa traffic is blocked in both directions on South Sheridan Road at 95th Street after a fatal auto-pedestrian accident.

    The accident was reported by Tulsa police at about 6 a.m. Tuesday.

    The cause of the collision is under investigation.

    Advanced traffic investigators will be on the scene until further notice this morning.

    This type of investigation can take several hours of time to complete.

