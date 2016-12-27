Fans holding lightsaber vigil in Tulsa

Actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in "Star Wars," died Dec. 27 after suffering a heart attack. She was 60 years old. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Wizard World)

By Michael Purdy

The force will be in the Tulsa area Friday night.

That's because the Oklahoma chapter of Stars Wars fan club 501st Legion, will be holding a lightsaber vigil and walk to honor their fallen Princess Leia.

Fans can meet at Tulsa's Guthrie Green around 6:30 p.m.

Carrie Fisher suffered cardiac arrest last week. She was then pronounced dead on Tuesday.

