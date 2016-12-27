Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

Fans holding lightsaber vigil in Tulsa

Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday

Dec. 27: Carrie Fisher
Actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in "Star Wars," died Dec. 27 after suffering a heart attack. She was 60 years old. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Wizard World)

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

The force will be in the Tulsa area Friday night.

That's because the Oklahoma chapter of Stars Wars fan club 501st Legion,  will be holding a lightsaber vigil and walk to honor their fallen Princess Leia. 

Fans can meet at Tulsa's Guthrie Green around 6:30 p.m.

Carrie Fisher suffered cardiac arrest last week.  She was then pronounced dead on Tuesday. 

What is your favorite memory of Carrie Fisher/Princess Leia?

