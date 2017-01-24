Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017
By Cox Media Group
ATLANTA, Ga —
The Atlanta Falcons have the hottest offense in football.
So can you blame any fan who doesn’t want to miss a single play? Put Falcons guard Andy Levitre’s wife, Katie, into that group.
She went into labor right before the NFC Divisional Round game against the Seahawks. But she stayed in the stands for the entire game.
For her dedication, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Katie was given the game ball after Sunday’s NFC Championship Game for showing the type of grit he expects from his players.
"We gave Andy Levitre's wife a game ball because it was a week late, and we put 'ultimate toughness' on it," Quinn said. "She had gone into labor during the game, but waited it out. So we thought that was definitely worth the game ball. ... She doesn't know that yet, so if she's watching, Andy will bring that today."
">January 22, 2017
It's Championship Sunday and my one week birthday! I'm spending my day rooting on m.... https://t.co/Ta8ez7dKDVpic.twitter.com/GLL8VJmFyC— Katie Levitre (@katielevitre)https://t.co/Ta8ez7dKDVpic.twitter.com/GLL8VJmFyC— Katie Levitre (@katielevitre) January 22, 2017
It's Championship Sunday and my one week birthday! I'm spending my day rooting on m....
Lily Gene Levitre was born at 12:07 a.m. on Jan. 15. On Monday, Andy Levitre joked that his daughter’s name has the same letters as the Super Bowl -- “L” and “I.”
The Falcons are preparing to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.
">January 15, 2017
Congrats to @LevitreAndy and @KatieLevitre on their newborn daughter, Lily.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons)
Andy will take good care of her.
He's been practicing. pic.twitter.com/ZrnXZeUaQP@LevitreAndy and @KatieLevitre on their newborn daughter, Lily.
Congrats to
Andy will take good care of her.
He's been practicing. pic.twitter.com/ZrnXZeUaQP— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 15, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}