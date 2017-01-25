Follow us on

Posted: 3:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

Facebook updates hot topics feature

It's in response to fake news stories

Facebook takes aim at fake news with new 'trending' formula
FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook is updating its "trending" feature, which shows popular topics discussed and shared on its site, in an effort to root out fake news and misinformation. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

By Glenn Schroeder

Facebook is updating its "trending" feature that highlights hot topics on its social networking site, part of its effort to root out the kind of fake news stories that critics contend helped Donald Trump become president.

With the changes announced Wednesday, Facebook's trending list will consist of topics being covered by several publishers.

Before, it focused on subjects drawing the biggest crowds of people sharing or commenting on posts.

The switch is intended to make Facebook a more credible source of information by steering hordes of its 1.8 billion users toward topics that "reflect real world events being covered by multiple outlets," Will Cathcart, the company's vice president of product management, said in a blog post.

Facebook also will stop customizing trending lists to cater to each user's personal interests.

Instead, everyone located in the same region will see the same trending lists, which currently appear in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia and India.

That change could widen the scope of information Facebook's users see, instead of just topics that reinforce what they may have already heard or read elsewhere.

