Dog food recalled after euthanasia drug found in one batch

Evanger's has recalled some of its dog food after a euthanasia drug was found in one batch.
The company voluntarily recalled five lots of 12-ounce Hunk of Beef cans because of pentobarbital exposure in one batch of food. The drug can cause possible side effects such as drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea or, in extreme cases, death.
Five dogs reportedly got sick and one died after eating Hunk of Beef Au Jus with the lot number 1816E06HB13.
"Although pentobarbital was detected in a single lot, Evanger's is voluntarily recalling Hunk of Beef products that were manufactured the same week," the company said in a news release.
The voluntary recall includes lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020. The second half of the barcode reads 20109, which can be found on the back of the product label.
The products were sold in the following states: Georgia, Florida, Washington, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, South Carolina, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin and Maryland.
Visit the Food and Drug Administration’s website for more information about the recall.
– The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
