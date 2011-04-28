Elderly man dies following south Tulsa auto-pedestrian collision

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:00 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
We have updated information regarding the fatal auto-pedestrian collision in south Tulsa Sunday morning.
A driver reportedly hit an elderly gentleman near 71st and Mingo and kept on going. However, police say the driver did return a short time later.
"No, that doesn't happen," police said. "A lot of times that doesn't happen. We're very thankful he actually came back."
The driver reportedly told investigators he didn't realize anything had happened until he saw the news at work.
Police say the driver was interviewed and released. So far, no charges have been filed.
Investigators have not released any names.
