News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 8:00 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

Elderly man dies following south Tulsa auto-pedestrian collision

Driver returned to the scene

Tulsa police car
By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

We have updated information regarding the fatal auto-pedestrian collision in south Tulsa Sunday morning. 

A driver reportedly hit an elderly gentleman near 71st and Mingo and kept on going.  However, police say the driver did return a short time later.

"No, that doesn't happen," police said.  "A lot of times that doesn't happen.  We're very thankful he actually came back."

The driver reportedly told investigators he didn't realize anything had happened until he saw the news at work.

Police say the driver was interviewed and released.  So far, no charges have been filed.

Investigators have not released any names. 

