Richard Marx, the eighties heartthrob best known for a string of hit love songs, sprang into action when an unruly passenger attacked crew members on a flight Tuesday morning.

Marx's wife, model and television personality Daisy Fuentes, recorded the incident and posted it on social media, where it quickly went viral, according to the Yahoo report.

Marx and Fuentes were aboard a flight from Hanoi, Vietnam, to Seoul, South Korea, when the drama unfolded. Fuentes posted an account on Instagram: “A guy sitting in the next row from us got crazy and started attacking the flight attendants and passengers. When he started pushing the female staff and pulling them by the hair [Richard Marx] was the first to help subdue him.”

Fuentes said the incident lasted four hours and the staff were not properly trained on how to use a Taser or how to restrain the man using a rope. Fuentes said the man escaped the restraints three times.

Later, Marx confirmed his wife’s account, writing on Twitter: “You will be hearing about our flight #480 on Korean Air. Passenger next to us attacked passengers and crew. Crew completely ill trained.”

The unruly passenger was arrested when the plane landed in Seoul.