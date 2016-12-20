Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:02 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Richard Marx, the eighties heartthrob best known for a string of hit love songs, sprang into action when an unruly passenger attacked crew members on a flight Tuesday morning.
Marx's wife, model and television personality Daisy Fuentes, recorded the incident and posted it on social media, where it quickly went viral, according to the Yahoo report.
Marx and Fuentes were aboard a flight from Hanoi, Vietnam, to Seoul, South Korea, when the drama unfolded. Fuentes posted an account on Instagram: “A guy sitting in the next row from us got crazy and started attacking the flight attendants and passengers. When he started pushing the female staff and pulling them by the hair [Richard Marx] was the first to help subdue him.”
Fuentes said the incident lasted four hours and the staff were not properly trained on how to use a Taser or how to restrain the man using a rope. Fuentes said the man escaped the restraints three times.
Later, Marx confirmed his wife’s account, writing on Twitter: “You will be hearing about our flight #480 on Korean Air. Passenger next to us attacked passengers and crew. Crew completely ill trained.”
">
Korean Air 480 pic.twitter.com/tHaJ0oMxPq— Richard Marx (@richardmarx)pic.twitter.com/tHaJ0oMxPq— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016
Korean Air 480
">
Korean Air 480 pic.twitter.com/Ai9U6CV3qA— Richard Marx (@richardmarx)pic.twitter.com/Ai9U6CV3qA— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016
Korean Air 480
The unruly passenger was arrested when the plane landed in Seoul.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}