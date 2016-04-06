Duo busted with more than 30 pounds of meth

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017
Canadian County, Okla. —
A pair of Kansas travelers could be spending a lot of time in Oklahoma. This comes after Canadian County deputies recently found more than 30 pounds of meth inside their vehicle.
Investigators were told this was the second trip for 59-year-old David Tucker and 63-year-old Cynthia Belcher. An Oklahoma City newspaper reports the suspects were allegedly recruited by a drug cartel at a church in Wichita.
“It's mindboggling to learn this pair was recruited by the drug cartel over a free meal at a local church in Wichita, Kan. I guess the cartel will stoop to any level to lure people to haul drugs for them,” sheriff's office tells the OKC newspaper.
When they were stopped by deputies, Tucker told authorities he was taking Belcher to the Cancer Centers of America in Amarillo. There is just one problem...there is no such facility.
