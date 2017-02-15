Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

Drug smugglers use catapult to fling marijuana over border

Agents say they use air cannons too

View Larger
Drug catapult on U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. Border Patrol agents found and dismantled a catapult used to launch marijuana from Mexico to the United States on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, authorities said. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Related

View Larger
Marijuana photo
JOHNSTOWN, NY - AUGUST 19: Cannabis plants grow in the greenhouse at Vireo Health's medical marijuana cultivation facility, August 19, 2016 in Johnstown, New York. New York state lawmakers voted to legalize marijuana for medical use in 2014 and the law took effect in January 2016. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
KRMG Facebook
Follow KRMG on Twitter

By Steve Berg

Drug smugglers are getting "medieval" at the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

No, we're not talking torture.

We're talking catapult.

Business Insider says last Friday, border patrol agents near Tucson, Arizona saw people running away as they approached, and when they got there, they found a catapult system attached to the border fence, and two bundles of marijuana nearby.

And they say it's not the first time it's happened.

Agents say the catapults can fling 100-pound bales of marijuana over the walls and fences.

Smugglers have also been known to use air cannons, like the ones that launch t-shirts at sporting events.

Click here to read more from Business Insider.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 