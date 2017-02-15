Drug smugglers use catapult to fling marijuana over border

U.S. Border Patrol agents found and dismantled a catapult used to launch marijuana from Mexico to the United States on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, authorities said. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

By Steve Berg

Drug smugglers are getting "medieval" at the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

No, we're not talking torture.

We're talking catapult.

Business Insider says last Friday, border patrol agents near Tucson, Arizona saw people running away as they approached, and when they got there, they found a catapult system attached to the border fence, and two bundles of marijuana nearby.

And they say it's not the first time it's happened.

Agents say the catapults can fling 100-pound bales of marijuana over the walls and fences.

Smugglers have also been known to use air cannons, like the ones that launch t-shirts at sporting events.

