Driver waves whiskey bottle during police chase

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:04 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
By Don Bishop
A possible drunk driver waves a whiskey bottle out the window of his vehicle during a police chase.
A Tulsa police officer noticed a man driving erratically at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday.
TPD Sergeant Stephen Florea said, "He...went down 31st and Memorial got onto I-44 went through a clover leaf several clover leafs there and then finally stopped there on the west side of the highway on the Broken Arrow Expressway."
The suspect never exceeded 50 miles per hour during the chase, but that is speeding on Memorial Drive.
I'm told he was waving a pint-size whiskey bottle out of the window of his vehicle during the chase.
He was arrested on various traffic offenses and for driving under the influence.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}