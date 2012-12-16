Follow us on

Posted: 5:04 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

Driver waves whiskey bottle during police chase

TPD: Pursuit from 31 and Memorial to I-44, BA Expressway

By Don Bishop

A possible drunk driver waves a whiskey bottle out the window of his vehicle during a police chase.

A Tulsa police officer noticed a man driving erratically at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday.

TPD Sergeant Stephen Florea said, "He...went down 31st and Memorial got onto I-44 went through a clover leaf several clover leafs there and then finally stopped there on the west side of the highway on the Broken Arrow Expressway."  

The suspect never exceeded 50 miles per hour during the chase, but that is speeding on Memorial Drive.

I'm told he was waving a pint-size whiskey bottle out of the window of his vehicle during the chase.

He was arrested on various traffic offenses and for driving under the influence.

