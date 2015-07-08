Driver reportedly intoxicated with children inside vehicle

By Michael Purdy

A 34-year-old man faces numerous charges, following a traffic stop Tuesday night.



Tulsa police received a call from a witness stating Ethan Kidd was driving erratic. Plus, he reportedly had a child on his lap.



Officers pulled Kidd over in a Walmart parking lot near 21st and Yale.



"Kid had red watery eyes, slurred speech, poor balance and an odor associated with the consumption of an alcoholic beverage on about his breath and person," police said.



After failing a field sobriety test, Kidd didn't bring up drinking any alcohol. Instead, he admitted to taking six Clonazepam. Also, he forgot how many passengers were inside his vehicle.



"Kidd thought he had four children in the vehicle, but there was only three children," police said. "There were no child car seats in the vehicle to properly restrain the children of their ages."



Police say officers also located an open bottle of vodka in a diaper bag.



Kidd was taken to the Tulsa County Jail.





[Information from arrest and booking report]