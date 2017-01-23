Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 11:14 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

Driver plows through restaurant

Emergency crews are on the scene

View Larger
Silver Dollar Cafe
City of Collinsville
Car crashes into restaurant in Collinsville

Related

911 service restored after car crash into pole
Shopper dies when car crashes into store
Car plows into wall at Krispy Kreme

By April Hill

Collinsville —

The Silver Dollar Cafe is a well known spot on Main Street in Collinsville.

Monday morning a driver crashed into the front of the building.

City leaders tell KRMG the driver is now out of the car and is fine.

No word on the cause or any other possible injuries.

All lanes of Highway 20 are closed between 10th St. and 12th St. in Collinsville until further notice.

Traffic is being detoured and drivers should plan ahead for delays in the area.

Check back here or the KRMG app for updates.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 