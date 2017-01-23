Driver plows through restaurant

Car crashes into restaurant in Collinsville

By April Hill

The Silver Dollar Cafe is a well known spot on Main Street in Collinsville.

Monday morning a driver crashed into the front of the building.

City leaders tell KRMG the driver is now out of the car and is fine.

No word on the cause or any other possible injuries.

All lanes of Highway 20 are closed between 10th St. and 12th St. in Collinsville until further notice.

Traffic is being detoured and drivers should plan ahead for delays in the area.

Check back here or the KRMG app for updates.