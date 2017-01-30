Follow us on

Posted: 5:12 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

Driver dies on I-44 exit to Yale Avenue

OHP: Victim alone in vehicle

Fatal wreck
By Don Bishop and Rick Couri

One person died in a single-car crash on I-44 early Monday morning.

Troopers told KRMG 21-year-old Dylan James crashed into a barricade truck and then into multiple highway signs around 3 a.m. We're told James was pinned inside the car for an hour and a half.

Firefighters pronounced James dead on the scene.

