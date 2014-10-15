Dozens join suit over medical misdiagnosis

By Glenn Schroeder

Shawn Blazsek knew a string of concussions from high school football and boxing was catching up with him.

He would go days without sleeping and was forgetting how to tie his shoes.

Still, at age 33, he was stunned after being told he had Alzheimer's disease.

He started planning out who would take care of his four kids if something happened to his wife, and thought about how hard it would be for them when he could no longer recognize his family.

So he stuffed fistfuls of sleeping pills into a bottle and wrote himself a note, vowing to swallow all of them when he wasn't able to remember the names of his children.

That day never came. Nine months later, he learned that the memory-loss center director who diagnosed him didn't have a medical or psychology license needed to do so.

Then another test confirmed he did not have Alzheimer's.

He is one of more than 50 people suing the now-closed clinic's former director and its owner, saying they, too, were told they had Alzheimer's or another form of dementia.

Most now know it's not true, while a few are awaiting confirmation.

Some say they spent months undergoing treatment while planning out their final years.

Some quit their jobs, sold possessions or took one last special trip.

One killed himself.

So far, the case has yet to result in any charges against Sherry-Ann Jenkins, who opened the Toledo Clinic Cognitive Center in early 2015 through the Toledo Clinic, a multi-specialty medical center with more than 150 doctors.

Attorneys on both sides would not say whether there is a criminal investigation, although court records indicate the Ohio Medical Board has talked with some of the patients.