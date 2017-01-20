Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 12:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Door-to-door salesperson allegedly kidnapped in Owasso

Victim was able to escape about an hour later

View Larger
Rebitzke
Rebitzke

Related

Video shows woman kidnapped as infant in Florida joking about getting kidnapped
Teen abducted at birth shares song about alleged kidnapper
Get the KRMG app!

Owasso, Okla. —

A salesperson was reportedly kidnapped this week, while going door-to-door in Owasso.

KRMG's told the unidentified woman knocked on the door of Karan Rebitzke, near 86th Street North and 145th East Avenue.

Everything seemed civil at first.  Rebitzke invited the salesperson into her home.

Things changed quickly once the door closed.  Rebitzke reportedly began to beat on the salesperson.

Police say it took nearly an hour for the victim to escape.

Rebitzke was eventually tracked down and arrested.  She has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 