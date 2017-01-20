Door-to-door salesperson allegedly kidnapped in Owasso

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
Owasso, Okla. —
A salesperson was reportedly kidnapped this week, while going door-to-door in Owasso.
KRMG's told the unidentified woman knocked on the door of Karan Rebitzke, near 86th Street North and 145th East Avenue.
Everything seemed civil at first. Rebitzke invited the salesperson into her home.
Things changed quickly once the door closed. Rebitzke reportedly began to beat on the salesperson.
Police say it took nearly an hour for the victim to escape.
Rebitzke was eventually tracked down and arrested. She has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.
