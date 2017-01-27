Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FREE EVENT:

The 2017 Green Country Home & Garden Show is going on this weekend-exhibitors, map & more!

    Posted: 1:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

    Domestic violence decriminalized in Russia

    Action triggers intense debate

    View Larger
    Russian lawmakers decriminalize some domestic violence
    Russian lawmakers vote at the State Duma (lower parliament house) in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The State Duma voted 380-3 Friday to eliminate criminal liability for battery on family members that doesn't cause bodily harm, making it punishable by a fine or a 15-day day arrest. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

    Related

    Russian man petitions to name street after Trump
    Julian Assange on Fox News: Russia was not source for hacked email

    By Glenn Schroeder

    Soon it will no longer be a crime in Russia to beat family members - as long as you don't cause bodily harm.

    The lower house of the Russian parliament on Friday gave final approval to a bill decriminalizing some forms of domestic violence - a move that has sparked intense public debate.

    The State Duma voted 380-3 Friday to eliminate criminal liability for battery on family members that doesn't cause bodily harm, making it punishable instead by a fine or a 15-day arrest.

    The law needs to be approved by the largely rubber-stamp upper chamber and signed by President Vladimir Putin, who has signaled his support.

    The bill has raised fears that it could sow impunity for those who beat up their wives and children, but its supporters have argued that it retains criminal responsibility for repeat offenders.

    The measure is a response to conservative criticism of the current law, seen by some as a threat to parents who might spank their children.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     