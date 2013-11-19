Dog gets stuck on Utah mountain ledge

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017
A search and rescue team hiked up a steep, snowy Utah mountain in an attempt to rescue a dog that was stuck on a narrow ledge above a 50-foot cliff.
The Utah County Sheriff's Office posted a video Monday showing highlights of the Friday operation that ended without getting the dog off the mountain near Provo, Utah.
A member of the team rappelled down to try to lure the dog, named Mary, with food.
But it never worked because she became skittish every time he got close.
They called off the rescue at nightfall and instead left her with food and hand warmers.
The saga had a happy ending on Saturday when her owners called to say Mary made it down the mountain alone somehow.
She had cuts to her paws, but was OK.
