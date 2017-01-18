Dog found with nose, ears cut off undergoes surgery

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:57 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 | Posted: 3:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
DETROIT, Mi —
A rottweiler mix found in mutilated condition has undergone reconstructive surgery.
On Jan. 17, The Michigan Humane Society received a call from a concerned citizen in Detroit who said there was in injured dog with its ears and nose cut off.
The graphic photo of the dog, named Baron, was quickly circulated around social media.
"The nose has been removed, both ears have been removed straight down to the skull," said Mark Ramos, a lead cruelty investigator for the Michigan Humane Society, said of the dog. "The tail has been docked, a large portion of the tail has been removed and there's large abrasions on his back legs."
The Michigan Humane Society increased its reward from $2,500 to $ $40,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who maimed the dog.
Related: Reward increases in case of dog found in Detroit with ears, nose cut off
A donation page was also set up by the organization for the pup.
The Michigan Humane Society would like to share that Baron had his reconstructive surgery today and is doing great. The...Posted by Michigan Humane Society on Wednesday, February 8, 2017
The Humane Society posted a Facebook update on Baron's two and a half hour reconstructive surgery Wednesday afternoon:
The Michigan Humane Society would like to share that Baron had his reconstructive surgery today and is doing great. The surgery lasted around 2 hours and 30 minutes. His nasal passage is now covered and protected and his tail was shortened and sutured. Our veterinary team reports that he came through with flying colors, and is resting quietly while he recovers.
The Michigan Humane Society Cruelty Investigation Department asks anyone with information to call (313) 872-3401.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}