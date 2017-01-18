Dog found with nose, ears cut off undergoes surgery

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A rottweiler mix found in mutilated condition has undergone reconstructive surgery.

On Jan. 17, The Michigan Humane Society received a call from a concerned citizen in Detroit who said there was in injured dog with its ears and nose cut off.

The graphic photo of the dog, named Baron, was quickly circulated around social media.

"The nose has been removed, both ears have been removed straight down to the skull," said Mark Ramos, a lead cruelty investigator for the Michigan Humane Society, said of the dog. "The tail has been docked, a large portion of the tail has been removed and there's large abrasions on his back legs."

The Michigan Humane Society increased its reward from $2,500 to $ $40,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who maimed the dog.

A donation page was also set up by the organization for the pup.

The Michigan Humane Society would like to share that Baron had his reconstructive surgery today and is doing great. The... Posted by Michigan Humane Society on Wednesday, February 8, 2017

The Humane Society posted a Facebook update on Baron's two and a half hour reconstructive surgery Wednesday afternoon:

The Michigan Humane Society would like to share that Baron had his reconstructive surgery today and is doing great. The surgery lasted around 2 hours and 30 minutes. His nasal passage is now covered and protected and his tail was shortened and sutured. Our veterinary team reports that he came through with flying colors, and is resting quietly while he recovers.

The Michigan Humane Society Cruelty Investigation Department asks anyone with information to call (313) 872-3401.