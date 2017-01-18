Dog found in Detroit with ears, nose cut off

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
DETROIT —
The Michigan Humane Society is seeking the public’s help in a horrific case of animal abuse.
The organization received a call from a concerned citizen in a Detroit neighborhood on Tuesday, and a rescue team located the injured Rottweiler mix and rushed him to an animal hospital after observing his severe wounds, according to a press release from the Michigan Humane Society.
The dog’s ears and nose were cut off, and the dog suffered lacerations to his legs and tail.
“It appears that someone purposely maimed this poor dog, which has caused it a great deal of suffering,” said Mark Ramos, a lead cruelty investigator for the Michigan Humane Society.
There is a $2,500 reward being offered by the Humane Society for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals involved in the crime. Those with information can call the hotline at 313-872-3401.
The dog, named Baron, is being treated for his severe injuries and is not available for fostering or adoption at this time, according to the Michigan Humane Society. Updates on Baron’s condition will be available on the Michigan Humane Society’s Facebook page.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}