Dispatcher reads 'last call' for fallen Orlando police sergeant

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:03 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017
Cox Media Group
ORLANDO, Fla. —
A public safety dispatcher on Saturday evening transmitted the radio broadcast for fallen Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton’s last call.
The last call, also known as a final call, is a formal on-air announcement broadcasted to honor an officer who has died in the line of duty.
The tribute, which was transmitted on Clayton’s radio channel, was followed by no response, and a 10-7 (out of service code) message was read in tribute.
Clayton was laid to rest Saturday at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Gotha following a funeral service at First Baptist Orlando, which was attended by more than 5,000 people.
Clayton leaves behind her husband, who she married a year ago in Jamaica, and an adult son. The couple was members of the Winning Souls for the Kingdom church in Auburndale.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}