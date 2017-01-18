By Kelcie Willis

One of the longest-enduring fan theories about movies is that in the Disney Pixar universe, all the films are related to each other.

One theory by film reviewer Jon Negroni, aptly named, "The Pixar Theory," goes so far as to say that all Pixar movies take place within the same universe.

The A.V. Club reported that, according to a video posted to the Toy Story Facebook page Sunday, numerous Easter eggs -- hidden messages or inside jokes -- from past Pixar movies are shown in a compilation video showing characters from some Pixar movies as inanimate objects in others.

