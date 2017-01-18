Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 5:19 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 | Posted: 5:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
One of the longest-enduring fan theories about movies is that in the Disney Pixar universe, all the films are related to each other.
One theory by film reviewer Jon Negroni, aptly named, "The Pixar Theory," goes so far as to say that all Pixar movies take place within the same universe.
The A.V. Club reported that, according to a video posted to the Toy Story Facebook page Sunday, numerous Easter eggs -- hidden messages or inside jokes -- from past Pixar movies are shown in a compilation video showing characters from some Pixar movies as inanimate objects in others.
Watch the video below:
Pixar Easter Eggs
Oh my spurs! You ain't never seen Easter eggs like these, partner. 👀Posted by Toy Story on Sunday, January 15, 2017
