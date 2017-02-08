Disney faces tough sledding

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015, file photo, Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, speaks in front of concept art of the newly announced Star Wars Land at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif. Disney CEO Bob Iger said Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, the company will open its Star Wars-themed lands at California’s Disneyland and Florida’s Walt Disney World in 2019. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

By Glenn Schroeder

Disney has been on a tear the past few years, thanks to popular channels like ESPN, its "Star Wars" and Marvel superhero franchises, and improving results at its global parks.

Now comes the hard part.

CEO Robert Iger's contract runs out next year, creating management uncertainty just as Disney needs to keep its lucrative television offerings relevant in a world increasingly dominated by streaming services.

The company faces "a time of transition" as consumers abandon expensive cable subscriptions, said Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne.

That shift threatens Disney mainstays such as ABC and ESPN.