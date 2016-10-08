Dillard's, Costco top list of favorite retailers

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 12: A Costco sign is displayed on March 12, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

By Steve Berg

It's a well-known name here in Tulsa, and Dillard's has been ranked as America's favorite department store.

That's according to the new list from the American Consumer Satisfaction Index.

JCPenney came in number two and impressed the industry watchers by making the biggest gain of anyone on the list from last year.

Fred Meyer, Belk, and Dollar Tree complete the top 5.

America's least favorite stores were Sears, Ross, and at the bottom, Walmart.

As far as specialty stores go, Costco, Barnes and Nobles, and the Victoria's Secret/Bath and Body Works parent company were top 3.

Big Lots, Toys R Us, and Abercrombie and Fitch made up the bottom 3.

