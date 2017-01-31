This screen image shows the website of HealthCare.gov. Overnight Tuesday, Jan. 31, is the deadline to sign up for coverage under the federal health care law. Even if the ultimate fate of “Obamacare” is uncertain, there’s been no change for this year. About 11.5 million people had enrolled as of Dec. 24. (AP Photo)

By Glenn Schroeder

More than 12.2 million people have signed up for coverage nationwide this year under the Obama-era health care law even with the uncertainty created by President Donald Trump's vow to repeal and replace it.

A count by The Associated Press shows that many consumers returned to the program despite its problems.

Aside from the political turmoil, those difficulties include a spike in premiums, rising deductibles and dwindling choice of insurers.

Although initial enrollment is about 4 percent lower than last year, the sizable number of sign-ups illustrates the risk Republicans face as they begin moving to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and put in its place a yet-to-be-defined conservative approach.

AP's analysis showed that a clear majority of those enrolled - nearly 64 percent - live in states that Trump carried in November.

"If they are going to replace it, it had better be as good or better than what is there, and if it's not I think it's going to cost them," said John Chipman, a drummer from Austin, Texas, who's also covering his wife and their two children.