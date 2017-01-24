Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

Deputies recover stolen military medals

They hope social media will help

Stolen medals
Pittsburg County, Okla. —

Pittsburg County deputies are using the power of social media to hopefully return stolen medals.  

Recently, deputies spoke with a suspect about stolen guns.

During this time, he reportedly gave them a box of stolen military medals and ribbons.  The suspect told investigators someone else stole the medals and gave them to him.

Since then, Deputy Randy Hass has gone on Facebook hoping to find a lead.

“I would like to get these items back to the owner who obviously earned them,” Hass said. 

Anyone with information regarding the owner is asked to call the sheriff's department.

