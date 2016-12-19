Deputies: Man playing game on phone hits, injures 2 pedestrians

By Cox Media Group

A man playing a game on his phone while driving hit and seriously injured two pedestrians who were on a sidewalk on Sunday in Dunedin, deputies said.

Vincent Barone, 38, veered off the road in his Honda Civic, hit two people who were standing on the sidewalk, then left the scene, according to BayNews9.com. A person on a motorcycle saw the crash, followed Barone to a convenience store, detained him and called 911, WFTS reported.

Deputies say Barone told them he was playing Pokemon Go, according to WFTS. Barone also told them he left the scene because he panicked, deputies said.

Barone faces two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury.