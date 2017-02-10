Follow us on

Posted: 10:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

Day care owner accused of using children to clean house, canvass neighborhoods with fliers

She had a business plan

By Cox Media Group

PINE HILLS, Fla. —

The owner of an Orlando day care was in hot water Thursday after a nearly year-long investigation into numerous violations spelled out by the state in a 23-page report.

Shaquawnna Benjamin’s day care, Ruby’s Little Creations on North Pine Hills Road, is in the process of having its license revoked due to the alleged violations.

One allegation involved employees taking children under their care out in a van to put promotional fliers on vehicle windshields, the report said. The day care did not have approval from the state to transport children, officials said.

Another accuses Benjamin of making a child clean her bathroom after they made a mess with makeup they found in a closet, officials said.

One complaint came directly from a parent, who said their 3-year-old child was often placed in a high chair as punishment. Melvin Wilcox lives across the street from Ruby’s Little Creations and said the allegations against Benjamin did not jibe with the nature of the woman he knows.

“I was really surprised when I heard about the allegations,” he said. “She’s a good person as far as I’m concerned.”

 

