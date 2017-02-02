Daimler AG posts solid fourth-quarter profit

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
German automaker Daimler AG said Thursday that its fourth-quarter net profit jumped 18 percent - but offered only a modest outlook for future earnings as it prepares to spend heavily on new models and advanced technologies such as autonomous driving.
Net profit for the quarter hit 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion), boosted by strong sales of new SUVs under the company's luxury Mercedes-Benz brand. Group revenue rose 1 percent to 41 billion euros.
For the full year, Daimler made 8.78 billion euros net profit, up 1 percent from 2015.
CEO Dieter Zetsche said the company's strong profits equipped it to confront challenges from new technologies such as autonomous vehicles.
"Those who wish to shape the future of the automobile at the forefront of the automotive industry need both financial strength and innovative skill," Zetsche said in a statement. "In 2016, we demonstrated that the combination of these two factors at Daimler is stronger now than ever before."
The company is working on a new EQ brand of electric vehicles and has signed an agreement with ride-hailing company Uber to cooperate on building and operating self-driving vehicles.
Under the deal Daimler would in coming years introduce autonomous vehicles that would operate through Uber's ride-sharing network.
