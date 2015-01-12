Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

Crews set to work on Signal Hill this week

Project will cost the city around $50,000

Signal hill wreck
Russell Mills
By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

KRMG has learned the city of Tulsa is replacing two inches of asphalt on the Yale roadway, between 81st and 91st.

The Signal Hill project is scheduled for tomorrow and Friday.

Residents living in the area say the roadway is dangerous and they're glad something is being done.

"I've lived in this area for 14 years," one resident said.  "It's a constant problem."

The city says this is a short-term fix.  A project estimated at over $31 million dollars is planned for Signal Hill approximately two years from now.

The short-term fix is expected to cost the city around $50,000.

