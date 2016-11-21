Crews battle chemical fire at Port of Catoosa

By Michael Purdy

Breaking news...Crews are working a building chemical fire at the Port of Catoosa.

KRMG's told the fire started around 2:20 a.m., on North Skiatook Road.

We know SH167 has been closed at Pine in Catoosa, SH266 has been closed at SH66 in Verdigris and SH266 has also been closed at US169 in Tulsa because of the fire. Also, five miles around the area of the fire are blocked off.

No word on if anyone has suffered any injuries.

KRMG will continue to update the story as more information comes into the newsroom.